Islamabad Demands Joint Probe of Missile India 'Accidentally Fired' Into Pak

After India acknowledged it "accidentally fired" a missile into Pakistan's territory, Islamabad demanded a joint probe saying that "such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities."
"Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," it added.
Earlier on Friday, the Indian Defence Ministry said, "On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry."
According to Pakistan, the missile flew more than 100 kilometre inside their airspace, at an altitude of 40,000 feet and travelling at a speed in excess of Mach 2.5, ultimately reaching Mach 3.0.
"It is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights — both in Indian and Pakistani air space — as well as human life and property on ground," Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.
Soon after Pakistan's foreign office also summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad over the matter saying such "irresponsible incidents" reflected the neighbouring country's "disregard for air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability."
