'Is Akhilesh Yadav Shaken?' FM Reacts to Question on Peeyush Jain Cash Haul

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 31 December responded to Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegations around the GST raid on properties of Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain, saying that the raids were conducted at the right places.

"Is former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav scared and shaken due to these searches?" news agency ANI quoted the FM as saying.

Yadav on Tuesday had denied any links with Piyush Jain, and sneered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had raided "its own businessman by mistake."