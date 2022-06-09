Iran Prefers ‘No Limits’ for Expansion of Ties With India: Abdollahian

India and Iran on Wednesday, 8 June, held wide-ranging talks focusing on enhancing trade, connectivity and counter-terror cooperation even as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by two former BJP spokespersons.

An Iranian readout of Abdollahian's talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said the foreign minister hailed the Indian people and the government for their respect for Prophet Mohammad as well as for their religious tolerance and historical coexistence between various faiths.

It said Abdollahian announced that Iran prefers "no limits" for expansion of ties with India.

The Iranian foreign minister, who is on a three-day visit to India, also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.