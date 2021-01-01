IPS Officers D Roopa and Nimbalkar Transferred After Public Row

In the wake of a raging controversy surrounding the Safe City Project for Bengaluru and the open rift between two senior IPS officers D Roopa and Hemant Nimbalkar, the two have been given new postings by the Karnataka government.

Nimbalkar who was Additional Commissioner (Administration), Bengaluru has been shifted to the Internal Security Department, Bengaluru. D Roopa, who was the first woman Home Secretary in the state has been posted as the Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru.