Interview | Sanjeev Singh Decodes the Impact of Social Media on Elections

People used to talk about the effect of social media, but nobody actually quantified it, which is where the scientific part comes in. It's very easy to make a statement or a claim, but you need to back that argument with facts and figures.

The bigger challenge for me was to evaluate the impact of this medium. It took me three to four years to collect all the data. The scientific method we used involved a six-month duration for certain political parties and leaders. We mapped the number of tweets they posted and the traction they received. Based on this, we created a statistical formula to evaluate their results.

What we found was a very strong correlation between the number of retweets, support, or traction that political parties and politicians received on Twitter and their vote share in elections. There is a strong correlation between engagement and vote share. Although the study was conducted for 10 states, we had corresponding data points for only seven states. The statistical formula, which we called the Singh-Srivastava Vote Predictor Model, accurately predicted the current or closest vote share in six out of those seven states. We were able to determine, based on Twitter engagement, which party was likely to get a better vote share than the others.