International Solar Festival in India by ISA: Date, Venue, Aims, and Objectives

First International Solar Festival in India: The inaugural edition of International Solar Festival is all set to take place in India in New Delhi in September 2024. This will be a groundbreaking event organized by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to bring together solar power stakeholders from around the world to share knowledge, promote innovation, and build international collaborations towards a solar-powered future.

'India aims to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. Nuclear (energy) will be a small component of that goal. Around 485 GW will be from renewables, and 300 GW is targeted to be solar. That’s a huge jump. We must quadruple our solar capacity in the next six years', said Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy.

For large scale energy generation and serving remote rural populations, solar is playing the major role. It provides reliable electricity for lighting, cooking and other appliances, particularly in rural areas, Bhalla said.