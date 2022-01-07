International Arrivals to Home Quarantine for 7 Days: Centre’s New Guidelines

Image used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
The Centre on Friday, 7 January, revised existing guidelines for international arrivals in India, making it mandatory for passengers to home quarantine for a week. The new rules will come into effect from Tuesday, 11 January.
“The existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk based approach. The existing guidelines have been revised in view of reporting of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) which has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization”, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a notification.
While planning for travel, all travellers should submit complete and factual information in a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel.
Further, all travellers need to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. "The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey", MoHFW said.
Meanwhile, travellers from at-risk countries will have to follow additional guidelines.
Passengers from at-risk countries will undergo post-arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, and will undergo stringent isolation protocols if tested positive.
Further, at the time of boarding the flight only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.
On arrival, thermal screening will be carried out for all passengers at the airport.