‘Interference Led to Compromise’: Ex-FB Staffer Tells Delhi Panel

“The witness made extremely scathing revelations on the internal functioning of Facebook,” the panel said. The Quint Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: iStock) India “The witness made extremely scathing revelations on the internal functioning of Facebook,” the panel said.

Repeated interference by top Facebook officials has led to “compromising on community guidelines”, a former employee of the social media giant reportedly told Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony on Thursday, 12 November.



“The witness during the course of deposition made extremely scathing revelations on the internal functioning of Facebook, thus giving insights on the entire organisational structure of Facebook globally as well as regionally,” a statement issued by the committee, chaired by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, said, reported PTI.

As per the statement, the former employee, Mark Luckie, also alleged that those with “strong governmental associations or political affiliations” are chosen for top managerial positions at the company.

“Facebook would like the world to believe that it is politically agnostic to maintain a safe image, however, it isn’t as agnostic as it claims to be.” Mark Luckie

Those with “cordial government relations”, having “special political affiliations” or having a “strong hold on lobbying within the government” were preferred for important posts in the company, Luckie pointed out during the examination, the panel said.