Insult of Nat’l Flag: Kin of Farmer Who Died Amid Protest Booked

The family members of one of the farmer who died amid the farmers’ protests in Delhi were booked for allegedly insulting the national flag, PTI reported.

Baljindra, a resident of Bari Bujhia village in Sehramau area died in a mishap near the Ghazipur protest site on 25 January. His mother and brother have now been booked after a video of his funeral went viral on social media.

“He had gone to participate in the farmers' agitation on 23 January with his friends. His body was kept in a mortuary, as that of an unidentified person. His family members came to know about the incident on 2 February, and they brought the body here,” Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Yadav was quoted by PTI.