Injured Security Guard of PDP Leader Succumbs in Hospital in J&K

The personal security guard of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, who was shot at by terrorists on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday, 14 December, succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital, according to IANS.
Police sources said selection grade constable, Manzoor Ahmed, deployed as a security guard of PDP leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmed was shot at by militants in Natipora outskirts area earlier in the day.
“Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by DGP Dilbag Singh, salutes the martyr for sacrificing his life for the nation,” a statement from the police said.
“Two unknown persons entered my house. My Personal Security Officer was injured during the fire exchange,” the PDP leader said, according to Hindustan Times.
“This is the third attempt of attack on me,” he reportedly alleged.
The area has been cordoned off and searches started there to trace the assailants, police said, according to IANS.
(With inputs from IANS and Hindustan Times.)
