'Inflation, Employment Big Questions': Rahul, Priyanka Start Padayatra in Amethi

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@INCIndia)
Ahead of the Assembly elections in multiple states in 2022, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set on a foot march (padayatra) on Saturday, 18 December, in Rahul Gandhi's former Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi.
The visit marks Rahul Gandhi's return to Amethi after 2.5 years, following his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
The 6 kilometre (km) march is being viewed as a part of the party's ongoing 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' – a nationwide agitation against the escalating inflation in the country. Addressing a crowd in Jagdishpur on Saturday, the leader said:
The Congress MP, in a scathing attack aimed at the central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, stated that the inflation, pain and sadness in our country is "the work of the Hindutvawadis."
Continuing his criticism of the BJP administration, he said,
Earlier, Congress MLC Deepak Singh had said that the foot march would start from Jagdishpur and culminate at Jamo in Gauriganj.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a rally in Shahjahanpur, where he laid the foundation stone for the upcoming Ganga Expressway.
