'Inflation, Employment Big Questions': Rahul, Priyanka Start Padayatra in Amethi

Ahead of the Assembly elections in multiple states in 2022, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set on a foot march (padayatra) on Saturday, 18 December, in Rahul Gandhi's former Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi.

The visit marks Rahul Gandhi's return to Amethi after 2.5 years, following his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The 6 kilometre (km) march is being viewed as a part of the party's ongoing 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' – a nationwide agitation against the escalating inflation in the country. Addressing a crowd in Jagdishpur on Saturday, the leader said: