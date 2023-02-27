Industrialists Promise Huge Investments in Punjab After CM’s Call for Growth

,
(Photo: Twitter)
Giving affirmative response to the call of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to be partners of socio-economic growth in state, captains of industry on Friday, 24 February, assured that they will pump in huge investments in the state to make it progressive and prosperous.
Addressing the gathering during the valedictory function on the second day of the Progressive Punjab Summit, Mann said that mutual trust and zeal will make Punjab a front-runner state in the industrial sector.
The Chief Minister also announced that every year the state government will organise sectoral summits in every quarter of fiscal year for giving further boost to the industry. He said that this is the need of hour to put the state on path of high growth trajectory. Bhagwant Mann said that this will also help in giving much needed push to the sectoral development of industry in the state.
Mann said that from day one his motive is to create more and more jobs for the youth to wean them away from drug menace by channelising their energy in a positive direction.
In his address, the Chairman of Trident group, Rajinder Gupta, said that the support and cooperation of the state government is unmatched. He said that the group is expanding manifold the employment for the youth. Gupta lauded the chief minister for laying special thrust on the growth of industry.
Addressing the gathering, Sachit Jain, Vice Chairman and MD, Vardhman Steels, said that the group is continuously growing, adding that the work culture of the state is perfect.
Amit Thapar, Chairman, CII Punjab, said that the intent of the state government to promote investments is highly laudable. He said that the state government has set a new benchmark by organising the summit in a smooth and hassle-free manner. Amit Thapar also assured maximum investment in the industrial sector for creating more job opportunities.
Addressing the gathering, Vice President of Sukhjit Sardana Bhavdeep Sardana narrated his experience with Invest Punjab. He said that the best practices are even recognised across the country. Bhavdeep Sardana thanked the government and endorsed the efforts of the CM for roping in investments.
In his address, Chairman and MD, Sanathan Polycot, Paresh Dattani said that when the company decided to expand, Punjab was nowhere on the map. He said that the amazing experience with Invest Punjab encouraged him to invest in the state. Paresh Dattani said that the state government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has made several decisions to promote investment.
Addressing the gathering, CEO Think Gas, Hardeep Puri, spoke about the scope of business in the state. He said that there is a lot of potential for CNG sector in the state. Hardeep Puri said that the government of Punjab led by Bhagwant Mann has helped them in a great way.
In his address, Head of Tele-performance Anish Mukker lauded the initiatives being taken by the chief minister for investment promotion. He said that the summit is a successful venture as every interaction was very fruitful.
