Industrialists Promise Huge Investments in Punjab After CM’s Call for Growth

Addressing the gathering, Vice President of Sukhjit Sardana Bhavdeep Sardana narrated his experience with Invest Punjab. He said that the best practices are even recognised across the country. Bhavdeep Sardana thanked the government and endorsed the efforts of the CM for roping in investments.

In his address, Chairman and MD, Sanathan Polycot, Paresh Dattani said that when the company decided to expand, Punjab was nowhere on the map. He said that the amazing experience with Invest Punjab encouraged him to invest in the state. Paresh Dattani said that the state government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has made several decisions to promote investment.

Addressing the gathering, CEO Think Gas, Hardeep Puri, spoke about the scope of business in the state. He said that there is a lot of potential for CNG sector in the state. Hardeep Puri said that the government of Punjab led by Bhagwant Mann has helped them in a great way.

In his address, Head of Tele-performance Anish Mukker lauded the initiatives being taken by the chief minister for investment promotion. He said that the summit is a successful venture as every interaction was very fruitful.