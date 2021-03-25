Indus Waters Meet With Pakistan Held in ‘Cordial Manner’: India

The two-day meet of the Permanent Indus Commission was held after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years – with the India-Pakistan tensions peaking in early 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack.

"Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. The meeting could not be held last year due to restrictions induced by the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation," the MEA said in its statement on Wednesday.

The Indian delegation for this year was led by Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena, while the Pakistani side was led by Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah.

The meet came less than a month after India and Pakistan agreed to “strict observance of all agreements, understanding and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors.”