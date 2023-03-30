13 Dead, Several Injured After Roof of Stepwell Collapses in Indore Temple

At least thirteen people have died and several are feared trapped after the roof of a stepwell collapsed in a temple in Indore on Thursday, 30 March.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Citing eyewitness accounts, Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said that Nearly 30-35 devotees fell into the well after the accident at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar, reported news agency PTI.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(Inputs by Ankit Parmar.)
