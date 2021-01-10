India’s COVID-19 Tally over 1.04 Cr; 18,645 New Cases; 1.51 L Dead

India on Sunday, 10 January reported 18,645 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the COVID-19 tally to 1,04,50,284, maintaining active cases below three lakh for the 20th consecutive day. The death toll reached 1,50,999 after 201 people died in the past 24 hours, and the fatality rate dropped to 1.44 per cent.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 1,00,75,950 people have been discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 96.42 per cent. There are 2,23,335 active cases in the country, and the national death toll stands at 1,50,999.