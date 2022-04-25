Millions of Indians Quit Workforce, No Longer Looking For Jobs: Report

Millions of discouraged Indians, especially women, have stopped looking for jobs over slim job opportunities in the past five years and are quitting the labour force entirely, as per data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private research firm in Mumbai, reported Bloomberg on Monday, 25 April.

As per data, between 2017 and 2022, the overall labor participation rate dropped from 46 percent to 40 percent. Now, over half of the 900 million eligible Indians – roughly the population of the US and Russia combined –don’t want a job, said the CMIE report.

A total of 21 million women have also disappeared from the workforce with only 9 percent of the eligible population employed or looking for opportunities, the report stated.