Indians Lose 2 Days in Traffic per Year: Key Findings of Road Congestion Study

A study conducted by a United Kingdom-based company Select Car Leasing shows that an Indian driver spends not merely many tedious hours, but almost two entire days stuck in traffic per year.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
The past few years, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, have seen a rise in the number of personal vehicles on the road. As a corollary, traffic snarls have also become more common.
A study conducted by a United Kingdom (UK)-based company, Select Car Leasing, shows that an Indian driver spends not merely many tedious hours, but almost two entire days stuck in traffic per year.
And that's not all.
The UK-based study, which takes into consideration top 50 countries with highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP), shows that India has the highest number of registered vehicles in the world.
On an average, the 50 nations with the highest GDP have 33.67 million vehicles.
The study has ranked India as having the third largest length of legal carriageway among the countries taken into consideration.
While 40,93,000 miles of roadways traverse the US, China has 30,83,000 miles of roadways.
The nations taken into consideration have 4,51,000 miles of roadways on an average.
1. Ranking by Vehicles per Mile
The study finds that India, with 101 vehicles per mile of road, falls at the 18th position in the traffic index.
The average vehicles per mile was much higher at 123.
China, which has the second highest number of registered vehicles, has 95 vehicles per mile and ranks 20th. The US is ranked at 29.
While the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the most vehicles per mile at 850, Bangladesh has the least at 1.
2. Ranking by Time Spent in Traffic
Additionally, the research posits that an Indian driver spends 2.02 days per year in traffic jams, on an average.
This period accounts for the time a driver spends sitting stationary behind the wheel.
India is closely followed by China, which ranks 20th, with 1.88 days in traffic. In the US, a driver spends an average of 1.34 days in traffic.
While the UAE tops the chart again with 16.91 days in traffic, a driver in Bangladesh spends 0.02 days in traffic per year.
A Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) report, citing data from the 2011 Census, indicates that India had 4.87 km of road for 1,000 persons in 2017.
Of the various categories of roadways in India, the national highways account for 1,36,440 km of the road length, the state highways comprise 1,76,818 km of road, while other stretches of carriageway add up to 59,02,539 km.
As per the latest annual report of the MoRTH, published in 2021, India had as many as 295.7 million registered motor vehicles by 2019.
The annual growth rate of registered motor vehicles in India was determined to be 9.91 percent.