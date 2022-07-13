Indians Killed in Myanmar: What’s Behind the Death of 2 Tamil Men?

The killing of two Tamil residents in Myanmar last week has sparked a chain of violent incidents that could lead to more disturbances along the border zone.

The two Tamil residents – P Mohan and M Iyanar – both in their late 20s, hailed from the border town of Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. On 5 July, the duo had gone to Tamu on the other side of the border when they were gunned down by assailants.

An enraged mob staged a protest the next day and burned the outpost of the Myanmar army in Tamu and demanded the return of the dead bodies. The army not only refused to accept the demand but there were also reports claiming that the bodies were cremated .