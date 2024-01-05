INS Chennai Deployed To Assist Ship With 15 Indians After Hijacking Attempt

Indian Navy on Friday, 5 January, said that it has launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and diverted INS Chennai to assist Liberia-flagged bulk carrier after a hijacking attempt of the same.

"The vessel had sent a message on UKMTO portal indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel in the evening on 04 January 2024," the Navy said.

"The aircraft overflew the vessel on early morning of 05 Jan 24 and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the Safety of the crew," the statement added.

(This is developing story. It will be updated with more details.)