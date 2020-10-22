Navy’s 1st Batch of Women Pilots Ready to Soar on Dornier Aircraft


Indian Navy’s first batch of three women pilots are ready for maritime reconnaissance missions on Dornier aircraft.
A Dornier aircraft. Image used for representational purpose. | (Photo: Twitter.com/@jrpur)
The Indian Navy has got ready its first batch of three women pilots for Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) missions on Dornier aircraft, defence spokesperson said on Thursday, 22 October.

Lieutenant Divya Sharma, Lt Shubhangi Swaroop and Lt Shivangi were part of the six pilots of the 27th Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) course, who graduated as Fully operational Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) Pilots on Thursday, the spokesperson said, as per The Economic Times.

During the course, the officers underwent one month of ground training at various professional schools of Southern Naval Command and eight months of flying training at the Dornier Squadron of SNC, INAS 550.

While Lieutenant Divya Sharma hails from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Lieutenant Shubhangi Swaroop belongs to Tilhar, Uttar Pradesh and Lieutenant Shivangi belongs to Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Lieutenant Shivangi was the first naval woman pilot to join operational duties on 2 December 2019.

