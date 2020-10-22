Navy’s 1st Batch of Women Pilots Ready to Soar on Dornier Aircraft

Indian Navy’s first batch of three women pilots are ready for maritime reconnaissance missions on Dornier aircraft.

The Indian Navy has got ready its first batch of three women pilots for Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) missions on Dornier aircraft, defence spokesperson said on Thursday, 22 October.

Lieutenant Divya Sharma, Lt Shubhangi Swaroop and Lt Shivangi were part of the six pilots of the 27th Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) course, who graduated as Fully operational Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) Pilots on Thursday, the spokesperson said, as per The Economic Times.