Indian Man, Deported From Australia Over Assaulting Sikhs, Welcomed in Haryana

Vishal Jood, an Indian man hailing from Haryana, returned to Karnal on Sunday, 17 October, after he was deported by Australia for allegedly attacking Sikhs.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/TusharKantNaik)
The Haryana resident had visited Australia for the purpose of studying, and had been convicted in September 2020 after he pleaded guilty for three charges, including that of assault. He was sentenced to 12 months of jail. He was given parole after six months.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in June, had requested the Australian authorities to release him, NDTV reported.
Australian MP Alex Hawke, speaking about the deportation, said, "I thank community leaders who have worked to build cross-community unity and resilience against attempts by a small minority to incite discord and disharmony, demonstrating the importance and benefit of our nation’s strong social cohesion."
Jood was welcomed with a roadshow, with many denying his criminality, alleging that he had only raised the Indian flag.
"Welcome Back Hero," BJP Youth Wing National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted.
"As per So called Journalist Vishal Jood alone entered in 1000s of Protesters and attacked on them. Anyone can Watch the video and decide what's Vishal Jood Crime. and If Raising Indian Flag is Crime, I am Criminal too," he stated.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
