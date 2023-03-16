Indian Army’s Helicopter Crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, Rescue Operation Underway

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, 16 March, a defence spokesperson confirmed.

"An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the Air Traffic Control at around 09.15am today. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched," said Lieutenant colonel Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence, Guwahati.