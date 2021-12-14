India Votes Against UNSC Draft Resolution Linking Security With Climate Action

India on Monday, 13 December, voted against a United Nations (UN) Security Council draft resolution that attempted to link climate change with global security challenges and stated, "India is second to none when it comes to climate action and climate justice, but the Security Council is not a place to discuss either issue.”

India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti was quoted as saying, “In fact, the attempt to (link climate change and security challenges) do so appears to be motivated by a desire to evade responsibility in the appropriate forum and divert the world's attention from an unwillingness to deliver where it counts,” news agency PTI reported.