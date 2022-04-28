With 106 Crackdowns in a Year, India Tops List of Internet Shutdowns in 2021

Shedding light on the reason for these consistent disruptions, the report notes that India had, in 2020, been at the receiving end of public ire after it imposed internet shutdown in a clear attempt to suppress the prolonged farmers' movement.

"The persistent use of internet shutdowns in India despite global outcry and regulations requiring more transparency means that there has not been much of an improvement of the situation on the ground," the report reads.

In December 2021, India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology had even taken out a report highlighting the misuse of internet shutdowns, and recommended regulations aimed at a more transparent way of digital governance. However, the report notes, the committee had "failed to state one of the most important facts of internet shutdowns: that they can never be justified."