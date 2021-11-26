India To Resume Regular International Flights From 15 December

Following a spell of coronavirus-induced suspension, India is slated to resume scheduled international flights from 15 December, reported PTI, citing the Aviation Ministry.

Regular flights, however, will not resume for 14 countries, where the COVID caseload is high. There nations are the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore, The Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Rajiv Bansal had on Wednesday, 24 November said that international flight operations are expected to return to normal "by the end of the year”.