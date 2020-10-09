In Pics: India This Week

Here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
80-year-old Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi, couple and co-owners of Baba Ka Dhaba, pose for photographs at their eatery, at Malviya Nagar in New Delhi. The couple, who had been losing their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic, found some relief after their plight went viral on social media. | (Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist)
From the sad demise of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan to protests across the country against the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl and the controversial farm bills, here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at a press conference where he alleged TRP manipulation by Republic TV and two other Marathi television channels. Four people associated with the scam have been arrested so far.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan after his demise on Thursday evening, at his Janpath residence in New Delhi.Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Santacruz police station, in Mumbai. Rhea was granted bail yesterday by Bombay High Court in a drug case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Farmers block railway tracks during the ongoing Rail Roko protest over the farm reform bills, at Devi Dass Pura village in Amritsar.IAFs Su-30 and Rafale fighter aircrafts fire flares during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. Family members of martyr Army JCO Sukhdev Singh mourn after his mortal remains arrive, at Peoni village in Majalta Tehsil Udhampur district. Singh lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor during the party’s Kheti Bachao tractor rally against the farm laws, at Haryan-Punjab borderPolice detain students during a protest demanding postponement of exams, at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.Security forces inspect the spot of a militant attack at Srinagar-Jammu National highway at Pampore, in Pulwama District of South Kashmir. Two CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured in the attack.Preparations underway at a restaurant and bar ahead of its reopening after a gap of more than 6 months following the coronavirus pandemic, in Thane.Students during a protest rally over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped two weeks ago in Hathras (UP), in KolkataDefence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successful flight tests the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.(Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
