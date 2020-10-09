In Pics: India This Week

80-year-old Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi, couple and co-owners of Baba Ka Dhaba, pose for photographs at their eatery, at Malviya Nagar in New Delhi. The couple, who had been losing their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic, found some relief after their plight went viral on social media. | (Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist)

