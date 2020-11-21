In Photos: India This Week

From Chhath Puja to Kashmir’s first snowfall of the year, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Devotees pray to the Sun God in a pond on the occasion of Chhath Puja, in Agartala, Friday, 20 November. | (Photo: PTI)
Devotees pray to the Sun God in a pond on the occasion of Chhath Puja, in Agartala, Friday, 20 November.A visual of Kashmir’s first snowfall from a ski resort in Gulmarg, Baramulla.
A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing at Baratooti Bazar, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi, Friday, 13 November.Girls put tika on the foreheads of boys on the occasion of the Bhai Dooj festival, at an orphanage in Jammu, Monday, 16 November. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal offers prayers at Akshardham Temple on the occasion of Diwali, in New Delhi. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (front), his deputy CN Ashwathnarayan (C), and MLA Rizwan Arshad during the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, in Bengaluru, Thursday, 19 November. The second phase of the Malabar exercise in the Northern Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean sees the Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz carry out Malabar-2020 wargames, off the Malabar coast, Wednesday, 18 November. Devotees offer prayers at Mahim Dargah that was reopened after remaining closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Monday, 16 November. The legendary Karachi Sweets in Mumbai has covered its nameboard with newspapers after the Shiv Sena’s Nithin Madhukar Nandgaonkar told its owner to change the name because of “its association with Pakistan and terrorists.” Since then, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that Nandgaonkar did not represent the party’s stance and distanced the party from the incident.Janta Dal-United National President Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar at Rajbhawan in Patna, Monday, 16 November. Security personnel inspect the site of encounter at Nagrota Ban toll plaza in Jammu, Thursday, 19 November, 2020. A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district early on Thursday. Four militants have been killed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi, Thursday, 19 November. Children play football at Rajpath amid low visibility due to smog, post Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi, Sunday, 15 November. Delhi’s air quality turned severe on Diwali with stubble burning accounting for 32 percent of the city’s PM2.5 pollution and calm winds worsening the situation as they allowed the accumulation of pollutants. DRDO India conducted two successful test trials of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile on Tuesday, 17 November. Police personnel pay Gun Salute during the funeral of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died today after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments, in Kolkata, Sunday, 15 November.