In Pics: India This Week

Here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
Sabiha, mother of Umar Khalid, former JNU student, during a press conference over police probe on Delhi riots cases, at Press Club of India in New Delhi. The special cell of Delhi Police arrested Khalid on Sunday night under the Unlawful Activities | (Photo: PTI)
From protests over new agricultural ordinances to Umar Khalid’s arrest, here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media before commencement of the first day of Parliaments monsoon session, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, 14 September, 2020. Parliamentary Affairs Ministers Prahlad Joshi (2R) and Arjun Ram Meghwal (L) are also seen. Farmers raise slogans during an ongoing protest outside the residence of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal against three agriculture-related bills, at Badal village in Sri MuktsarSahib, Friday, 18 September, 2020.
BJP supporters celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modis 70th birthday, during unlock 4.0, in Chennai, Thursday, 17 September, 2020.olice personnel detain Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists during a protest, demanding the resignation of Kerala Minister KT Jaleel over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case, in Kochi, Wednesday, 16 September, 2020.An artisan gives a finishing touch to an idol of Goddess Durga for the upcoming Durga Puja festival, at Lalbaug in Mumbai, Wednesday, 16 September, 2020.Sacks filled with onions at a market, in Karad, Wednesday, 16 September, 2020. The government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the bulb in the domestic market. General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a two-day visit to Kashmir, Thursday, 17 September, 2020. COAS arrived in Srinagar today and proceeded to undertake a firsthand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LC) in North Kashmir.BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda distributes wheelchair among physically challenged people after addressing Seva Satpah program on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modis 70th birthday, in New Delhi, Thursday, 17 September, 2020. NSUI members prepare pakodas” during a protest to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as National Unemployment Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, 17 September, 2020.Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut gestures as she leaves after a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, Sunday, 13 September.A National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant seeks blessings from her mother outside an examination centre in Kolkata, Sunday, 13 September..Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, during the opening day of Monsoon Session of Parliament amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, 14 September. This is his first attendance at Lok Sabha since his release from detention and since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Policemen stop protesting contractual police men, demanding regularation of jobs, as they try to break barricades at Morabadi ground, Friday, 18 September, 2020.A metro train runs on the Violet Line in the backdrop of the Lotus Temple, following resumption of its services during Unlock 4, in New Delhi, Friday, 11 September, 2020
