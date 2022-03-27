India Test-Fires Surface-To-Air Missile Off Odisha Coast, Scores Direct Hit

The MRSAM system offers point and area air defence for ground assets protecting from threats like fighter aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, guided and unguided munitions, supersonic and subsonic cruise missiles, etc.

The MRSAM army weapon system comprises a command post, multi-function radar, radar power system, advanced long-range radar, mobile power system, reloader vehicle, field service vehicle and a mobile launcher system. These form the fire unit.

It is efficient enough to engage a multitude of targets at ranges up to 70 kilometres in a severe saturation scenario. The missile is powered by a rocket motor and a control system to achieve high manoeuvrability during the terminal phase.

Numerous range instruments like the radar, electro-optical tracking systems, and telemetry were placed to capture all the mission data, validating the system performance, which resulted in the destruction of the target.

(With inputs from LiveMint.)