India Takes a Step in Building World’s Biggest Nuclear Plant

According to the company, it was in a binding offer to supply engineering studies and equipment to build six, third-generation EPR reactors in Maharashtra’s Jaitapur.

The company is not engaged to build the power plant itself, but provide nuclear reactors in a deal between India and US partner GE Steam Power.

The facility aims to generate 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, which is roughly enough supply for 70 million households. The plant’s construction is expected to take 15 years, however, it should be able to begin generating electricity before the construction concludes, AFP reported.

The EDF, in a statement said that the finalisation of the contract was expected "in the coming months", AFP reported.

Financial details of the project have not been released but the contract is estimated to be worth tens of billions of euros (dollars), AFP reported.

When the idea was first deliberated 20 years ago, it had faced local opposition and was put off after the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan in 2011. Risks of earthquakes and the potential effect on local fishing were cited as key issues.