India Surpasses China As World’s Most Populous Country With 142.86 Crore People

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
India has surpassed China as the world's most populous country, with 142.86 crore people – as per data from the United Nations.
China, on the other hand, has a population of 142.57 crore.
Several estimates suggest that India's population is expected to keep rising for almost three decades until it hits its peak of 164 crore and then start declining.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)