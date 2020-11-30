India Slams OIC for Its ‘Factually Incorrect’ References to J&K

India rejected the references to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday, 29 November, calling them “factually incorrect and unwarranted”. In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that the OIC had “no locus standi” in matters related to the union territory of J&K, after the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC referenced to India over its policy in J&K, at Niamey in Niger, new agency PTI reported.

“We strongly and categorically reject the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) at the 47th CFM Session in Niamey,” the statement read.

Stating that J&K was “an integral and inalienable part of India,” the MEA added, “we have always maintained that OIC has no locus standi in matters strictly internal to India.” India also accused the group of Muslim-majority nations of indulging in anti-India propaganda.

“It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country, which has an abominable record on religious tolerance, radicalism and persecution of minorities, to indulge in anti-India propaganda,” the MEA said.