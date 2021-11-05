India Requests Pakistan To Grant Overflight Clearance to Srinagar-Sharjah Flight

Days after Pakistan denied the use of its airspace for flights originating from Kashmir, India on Thursday, 4 November, requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for GoAir's Srinagar-Sharjah flight.

“This matter was promptly taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and we have requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for this flight in the larger interest of the common people who have booked tickets on this route,” a government source indicated to PTI.