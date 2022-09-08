India Ranks 132 on UNDP Human Development Index, Global Progress Hit by COVID-19

India has dropped by one spot to be ranked at 132 out of 191 countries in the 2021 Human Development Index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) called 'Uncertain Times, Unsettled Lives: Shaping our Future in a Transforming World.'

India's HDI value of 0.633 places the country in the medium human development category, lower than its value of 0.645 in the 2020 report.

"Like global trends, in India's case, the drop in HDI from 0.645 in 2019 to 0.633 in 2021 can be attributed to falling life expectancy – 69.7 to 67.2 years. India's expected years of schooling stand at 11.9 years, and the mean years of schooling are at 6.7 years," the report said.