India-Pakistan | Jaishankar and Bhutto Clash on Kashmir at UNSC: Who Said What

In a controversial statement, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launched a vicious personal attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is all that you need to know.

What did Bilawal Bhutto Zardari say? In response to comments made by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Zardari said, Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives. And he is the prime minister of India."

Zardari was referring to Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots when he was chief minister at the time. The prime minister, however, had been given a clean chit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the riots.

"He was banned from entering this country (United States) until he became the prime minister. This is the prime minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS takes inspiration from Hitler's SS."