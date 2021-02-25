India & Pak DGMOs Speak, Agree on ‘Strict Observance’ of Ceasefire

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan recently held discussions and reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), agreeing for the "strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021", a joint statement posted by the Centre said on Thursday, 25 February.

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," the statement said.

The two sides, the statement said, also emphasised on the usage of the existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings "to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding".