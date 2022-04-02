PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba Jointly Inaugurate India-Nepal Rail Service

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated the cross-border rail network between Jaynagar in Bihar and Nepal's Kurtha on Saturday, 2 April.
Photo: Screengrab
The two leaders also launched the RuPay payment card in Nepal and inaugurated the Solu Corridor 132 kV Power Transmission Line and Substation.
"We discussed various aspects of our cooperation, reviewed the progress of various projects and also discussed the blueprint of the future. Both of us agree that we must reap the benefits of the opportunities for cooperation in the power sector," PM Modi added.
The two countries also signed and exchanged several documents and MoUs, with Nepal joining the International Solar Alliance.
"We also expressed agreement on more participation of Indian companies in Nepal's hydropower development projects. It is a matter of happiness that Nepal is exporting its surplus power to India. This will make positive contributions to the economic development of Nepal," PM Modi further said.
"I am delighted to announce that several more proposals for importing power from Nepal are being approved. I am happy that Nepal has become a member of the International Solar Alliance. This will promote sustainable, affordable & clean energy in our region," he added.
Talking about the RuPay card, he said, "The launch of the RuPay card in Nepal will add a new chapter to our financial connectivity."
Meanwhile, Deuba said he admired the progress that India was making under the leadership of PM Modi.
Deuba had arrived in India on Friday evening, on a three-day visit, at the invitation of PM Modi.
Both the leaders held delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday.
"Wide-ranging talks on our multi-faceted partnership are on the agenda," India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
Before reaching Hyderabad House, Deuba paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Raj Ghat.
Shortly after his arrival on Friday, Deuba had visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters where he met party chief JP Nadda.
Later, Deuba also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This is Deuba's first foreign trip since assuming office in July last year.
He is being accompanied by his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, as well as a 50-member delegation comprising secretaries in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, Health and Population, Agriculture and Physical Planning.
(With inputs from IANS.)
