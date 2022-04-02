PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba Jointly Inaugurate India-Nepal Rail Service

The two countries also signed and exchanged several documents and MoUs, with Nepal joining the International Solar Alliance.

"We also expressed agreement on more participation of Indian companies in Nepal's hydropower development projects. It is a matter of happiness that Nepal is exporting its surplus power to India. This will make positive contributions to the economic development of Nepal," PM Modi further said.

"I am delighted to announce that several more proposals for importing power from Nepal are being approved. I am happy that Nepal has become a member of the International Solar Alliance. This will promote sustainable, affordable & clean energy in our region," he added.

Talking about the RuPay card, he said, "The launch of the RuPay card in Nepal will add a new chapter to our financial connectivity."

Meanwhile, Deuba said he admired the progress that India was making under the leadership of PM Modi.