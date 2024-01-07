Maldives Minister's Insulting Remark on PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit Triggers Row

What did the minister say? However, this did not go down well with several people in the Maldives. The country's Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts Mariyam Shiuna took to X to criticise Modi's visit, saying that India was facing several challenges in competing with the Maldives in the tourism sector.

"What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives," the minister purportedly took to X to say.

The post has now been deleted.