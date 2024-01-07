Maldives Minister's Insulting Remark on PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit Triggers Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent visit to Lakshadweep.
(Photo: X/Narendra Modi)
Social media posts by a Maldives minister critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep has triggered a massive row.
PM Modi had visited Lakshadweep in a bid to promote tourism and also took to social media to describe the experience. The post led several Indians to suggest Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.
What did the minister say? However, this did not go down well with several people in the Maldives. The country's Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts Mariyam Shiuna took to X to criticise Modi's visit, saying that India was facing several challenges in competing with the Maldives in the tourism sector.
"What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives," the minister purportedly took to X to say.
The post has now been deleted.
Opposition demands action: Condemning the minister's comments, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed demanded the that the incumbent President Mohamed Muizzu publicly declare that the minister's views do not represent those of the government.
"What appalling language by Maldives government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. The Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," he took to X to say.
'Not government's stand': Hours later, the Maldives government stated that the views expressed by Shiuna were his own and did not represent the government's stand.
In a statement, the Maldives government said:
"The government believes that freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners."
Meanwhile, several Indians, including celebrities, took to social media to call for a boycott of tourist spots across the Maldives following the minister's insulting comments.
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to X to post about the beauty of India's islands amid the row. He posted a video and a picture sharing his experience of visiting Sindhudurg on his 50th birthday.
"250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created #ExploreIndianIslands," he said on X.
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham also took to social media to condemn the minister's comments.
"Came across comments from prominent public figures from the Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists," Kumar said.
"We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," he added.
Abraham, on the other hand, said, "With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go. #exploreindianislands."
The row comes amid strained ties between India and the Maldives of late, especially after Mohamed Muizzu was elected president of the country.
