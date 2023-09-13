India Love Project Named Finalist for 2023 Global Pluralism Award

The India Love Project, an initiative that celebrates and supports interfaith, intercaste, and LGBTQIA+ relationships, has been selected as one of the 10 finalists for the 2023 Global Pluralism Award.

It has been selected from among 200 submissions from 60 countries.

The Global Pluralism Award recognises pluralism in action, and is presented every other year to individuals, organisations, governments and businesses from around the world. It celebrates the inspiring and brave work that is helping to build more inclusive societies where diversity is valued and protected.