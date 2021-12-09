India Listed Under "Repressed" States in Global Civil Ratings Report

It also mentioned arrests of human rights activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, arrests of journalists who covered the Tripura communal violence, detention of Kashmiri rights defenders Khurram Parvez and other incidents of human rights violation.

"In November 2020, Father Stan Samy, who was suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, had to fight the National Investigation Agency in court for a straw and sipper cup to drink water. The tribal rights activist died in July 2021, awaiting bail on health grounds. Navlakha too had been denied a pair of new spectacles after his spectacles were stolen in jail," the report said.

The reported also noted the deaths that occurred over the course of the farmer protests, including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The farmers' protest has been called off more than a year later on 9 December, after the Centre conceded to their requests of repealing the three contentious farm laws.