India Probing 3 Cases of Mid-Flight Engine Shutdowns in Last 2 Months: Report

India is investigating three cases in the past two months where pilots had to turn off the aircraft engines mid-flight. The engines involved in all three incidents were manufactured by a joint venture of General Electric (GE) Co, a report stated.

The "command in-flight shutdowns" require pilots to intentionally switch of one of the plane's engines if a problem occurs. In these three cases, the problems may have been caused by different factors, Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.