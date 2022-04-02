India Witnessed Hottest March Since 1901 This Year, Rain Deficit at 71%: Reports

India witnessed its hottest March since 1901 this year, with the average maximum temperature reaching 1.86 degree Celsius above the normal level, multiple reports said, citing IMD's analysis.
According to the reports, the country also saw its average rainfall go down by 71 percent from its Long Period Average (LPA) in March, reported NDTV.
LPA is the average rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval (like month or season) over a long period like 30 years, 50 years, etc. It acts as a benchmark while forecasting the quantitative rainfall for that region for a specific month or season.
On average, the country witnessed 8.9 mm of rainfall in March.
February this year, meanwhile, saw the third-lowest rainfall since 1901, after 1909 (7.2 mm) and 1908 (8.7 mm).
The mean temperature, meanwhile, was the second-highest with a deviation of 1.61 degree Celsius since 1901.
These observations are reportedly made by comparing the observations of the normal levels of 31.24 degree Celsius (average maximum), 18.87 degree Celsius (average minimum), and 25.06 degree Celsius (mean temperature) recorded during the 1981-2010 period.
