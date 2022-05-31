GDP Grows 8.7% in 21-22 Against Contraction of 6.6% in Previous Fiscal: Govt

India's GDP growth is at 4.1 percent in the January-March quarter, as per the government data.
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at 8.7 percent in 2021-22 compared to a contraction of 6.6 percent in the previous fiscal year.

India's GDP growth in the January-March quarter (Q4) was at 4.1 percent, as per the government data.

Real GDP or GDP at a constant price in 2021-22 has been estimated to attain a level of Rs 147.36 lakh crore, as against Rs 135.58 lakh crore for the previous financial year.

The data comes a few weeks after the National Statistical Office said that India's GDP is estimated to grow at 8.9 percent in 2021-22 as compared to a contraction of 6.6 percent in 2020-21.

According to NSO, nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in 2021-22 was estimated to attain a level of Rs 236.44 lakh crore, as against Rs 198.01 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth rate of 19.4 percent.

