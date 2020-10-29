Entire UT of J&K in India: MEA to Saudi on Banknote With Wrong Map

The MEA said that “the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India.” The Quint India has, in a statement, expressed protest against the depiction of India’s external territorial boundaries on a Saudi banknote. | (Photo: PTI) India The MEA said that “the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India.”

“We have seen the banknote referred by you which gives an incorrect depiction of India’s external territorial boundaries.” India’s Ministry of External Affairs

The note was issued by Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority on 24 October to commemorate the occasion of Saudi presidency of the G20.

“We have conveyed our serious concern to Saudi Arabia, both through their Ambassador in New Delhi as well as in Riyadh, for this gross misrepresentation of India’s external territorial boundaries on an official and legal banknote of Saudi Arabia and asked the Saudi side for taking urgent corrective steps in this regard.”

The MEA further said that “the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India.” India is the world's third-biggest oil consumer and is a key client of Saudi Arabia, reported NDTV. In 2019, in a deviation from government protocol, PM Modi personally welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the New Delhi airport, according to NDTV.

(With inputs from NDTV.)