COVID-19: In a Slight Rise, India Detects 15,102 New Cases & 278 Deaths

India recorded 22,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a 14 percent decline, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, 19 February.
(Photo: The Quint)
In a slight rise, India recorded 15,102 new COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths on Wednesday, 23 February. The active caseload in the country dipped to 1,64,522.
Daily positivity rate in the country presently stands at 1.28% and the total number of vaccinations equal to over 176 crore.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Friday, 25 February to further deliberate over the easing of COVID restrictions.
The Election Commission on Tuesday, relaxed the previously imposed 50 percent capacity cap on meetings, rallies, and roadshows of political parties.
On Monday, Biological E Ltd said in a statement that its Corbevax vaccine has received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator DGCI for age group 12-18 years.
The Madhya Pradesh government, meanwhile, on Tuesday lifted all the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19
West Bengal logged in 236 COVID-19 cases and 9 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases stands at 3,437.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)