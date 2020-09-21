India, China Military Commanders to Meet Today Over Border Dispute

This time, a senior Ministry of External Affairs official will be joining the Indian delegation, reports said. The Quint Top Indian and Chinese military commanders will meet on Monday, 21 September, at Moldo to discuss the border dispute. | (Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint) India This time, a senior Ministry of External Affairs official will be joining the Indian delegation, reports said.

Top Indian and Chinese military commanders will meet on Monday, 21 September, at Moldo to discuss the border dispute, especially in the Pangong Lake area, in eastern Ladakh, sources said, according to IANS. This will be the sixth meeting between two military commanders in the last four months. NDTV reported, quoting sources, that the Corps Commander-level meeting would convene at 9 am.

This time, a senior Ministry of External Affairs official – Joint Secretary, East Asia, Navin Srivastava – will be joining the Indian delegation, the report said.

The delegation, headed by 14 Corps commander Lt General Harinder Singh, would also include two Major Generals – Major General Abhijit Bapat and Major General Padam Shekhawat – apart from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Inspector General Deepam Seth and four brigadiers, IANS reported.

Fresh Tensions Even as Talks Continue

Reacting to the recent tensions in Ladakh at the LAC between armies of India and China, the MEA on 1 September, said that the Chinese side had engaged in “provocative action” yet again on 31 August while ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation. Prior to that, in a fresh sign of escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said in a statement on 31 August that Chinese troops violated the previous consensus on the night of 29-30 August and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.