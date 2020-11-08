India-China Border Talks to Continue, Says Ministry of Defence

MoD said both countries agreed to continue the dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels The Quint The military talks between India and China kicked off once more at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh to resolve border dispute | (Photo Courtesy: The Quint) India MoD said both countries agreed to continue the dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels

The eighth round of commander-level meeting between India and China held at Chusul in eastern Ladakh earlier this week to resolve the border dispute has remained inconclusive. In a statement released on Sunday, 8 November, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that both countries agreed to continue the dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and take forward the discussions, push for a settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

“The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.” Ministry of Defence

The Ministry further stated that both the countries also agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops exercised restraint and avoided misunderstanding and miscalculations.

An official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the two sides engaged constructively in their eighth round of corps commander level meeting to resolve the stand-off in the Eastern Ladakh region. The meeting was held in Chushul along the LAC on 6 November.

The 8th Corps Commander-level talks between both the countries began at 9.30 am and ended at 7 pm on Friday. It was for the first time that Lieutenant General PGK Menon led the Indian military delegates. Earlier, he had attended two such talks but the delegation was led by then Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, who was transferred last month to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) where he would be in charge of training the future generations of Army officers. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that both the countries are maintaining close communication until complete disengagement is achieved.

(With inputs from IANS)