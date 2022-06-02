India Besieged by Politics of Hate: KCR Slams Centre on Telangana Formation Day

"It is not important who will come to power at the Centre every five years. It is not about one Front replacing another at the Centre. What we need is a progressive agenda which can steer the country of its problems. The country needs a new destination. There should be a meaningful and practical change in the lives of people. There should be a qualitative change in the country," he added.

"If the country is witnessing on a daily basis, wielding of swords, communal fights, and violence at the cost to the country, responsible people would not keep quiet. People in this country need jobs, employment, projects, water, and power. If the country needs to be on the progressive and development path, it needs new agriculture, industrial and economic policies. For this, a new socio-economic, political agenda path should be probed."