India Besieged by Politics of Hate: KCR Slams Centre on Telangana Formation Day

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the State Emergence Day celebrations at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.
(Photo: PTI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao slammed the Centre on Thursday, 2 June, stating that India is in a "dangerous situation and is besieged by politics of hate." KCR said that while other countries were becoming superpowers, India was "still fighting over caste and religious differences."
"If the destructive elements are allowed to have their say, the unity of the country will suffer. If the same violence continues, there will not be any international investment. It will prove detrimental to the NRIs living abroad. This hatred will take the country back hundreds of years. It won't be a surprise that the country will take another 100 years to recover from this terrible situation," he added.
KCR said the country does not have a "common aim" and has been "left high and dry to the wind."
"It is not important who will come to power at the Centre every five years. It is not about one Front replacing another at the Centre. What we need is a progressive agenda which can steer the country of its problems. The country needs a new destination. There should be a meaningful and practical change in the lives of people. There should be a qualitative change in the country," he added.
KCR said that responsible people would not remain quiet despite such incidents in the country and added that the people in this country need "jobs, employment, projects, water, and power."
"If the country is witnessing on a daily basis, wielding of swords, communal fights, and violence at the cost to the country, responsible people would not keep quiet. People in this country need jobs, employment, projects, water, and power. If the country needs to be on the progressive and development path, it needs new agriculture, industrial and economic policies. For this, a new socio-economic, political agenda path should be probed."
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pays tribute at the Gunpark Immortals Stupa during the State Emergence Day celebrations at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.
KCR also said that the central government was conspiring to weaken the states financially as if it were cutting off a crumbling branch.
"The Centre's attitude has become a stumbling block for states like Telangana, which maintains financial discipline by managing loans and investment expenditure within FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act) limits. I demand that the Center immediately reconsider and immediately lift the economic sanctions imposed on the states and stop any further violation of the rights of the states.
KCR said that Telangana state was losing Rs 5,000 crore every year as it refused to implement the anti-farmer power reforms of the Centre.
"In five years, the state lost Rs 25,000 crore. If we want these Rs 25,000 crore, we have to install meters at the farmers' well and collect the power charges. That is not our policy. The state is not to accept any policy that creates a burden on the farmer. I will not accept these anti-farmer power reforms as long as I am alive. People's welfare in the state is very important to me."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)