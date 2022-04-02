India and Australia Ink Interim Trade Pact to Boost Economic Ties

India and Australia on Saturday, 2 April, virtually signed the Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement to boost economic ties between the two countries.

"Consensus on such an important Agreement in such a short period of time shows the mutual trust between the two countries. This is truly a watershed moment for our bilateral relations," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Great potential between our two economies to fulfill each other's needs. With this Agreement, we'll be able to benefit from opportunities. On the basis of this Agreement, together we'll be able to contribute to increasing supply chains resilience & stability of Indo-Pacific region," he added.