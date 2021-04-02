TN Polls: I-T Searches On at Properties of MK Stalin’s Son-in-Law

With just days left for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, officers from the Income Tax department conducted searches at the house and office of Sabareesan, DMK Chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law, on Friday, 2 April.
Apart from the residence at Neelankarai on East Coast Road in Chennai, I-T searches are also underway at the office premises in Teynampet and two more places. Over the years, Sabareesan has been a close advisor of Stalin and is known to be a key strategist for the DMK, but maintains a low profile.
According to reports, over 25 officers belonging to the Income Tax Department are conducting the searches at Sabareesan and his wife Senthamarai’s properties. The searches at Sabareesan’s properties began on Friday morning.
These searches come days after sleuths from the Income Tax department conducted similar searches at DMK leader EV Velu’s properties in Tiruvannamalai.
The officers combed EV Velu’s house, guest house and premises of the colleges he owns. EV Velu is seeking re-election from Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency.
The searches at EV Velu’s house and business premises happened when Stalin was campaigning for him in Tiruvannamalai. Over 110 staffers were involved in the search at EV Velu’s house and business premises.
Tamil Nadu goes to polls on 6 April. The battle is largely between the DMK-led alliance and the ruling AIADMK alliance, which comprises the BJP.
